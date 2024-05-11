Switzerland's Nemo wins Eurovision 2024 in a year of protests

Switzerland has won this year's Eurovision Song Contest. Swiss rapper and singer Nemo's song "The Code" impressed both the jury and the public at the popular annual event, held Saturday in Malmö, Sweden.

"It is the most insane thing that has ever happened to me," the 24-year-old vocalist said at the post-event press conference.

"The Code" explores the artist's nonbinary identity in a flamboyant mashup of opera, rap, drum-and-bass and electronic dance music.

Nemo was one one of two nonbinary singers to compete in the Eurovision Grand Finals this year, along with Ireland's Bambie Thug.

Switzerland narrowly beat pre-competition favorite Croatia — earning 591 votes compared with the runner-up's 547 — in an event that was not without controversy.

Security was tight for Israel's entrant, Eden Golan. She received some boos and turned backs during her performance but placed high at the event, coming in 5th with 375 votes.

Thousands of protesters opposed to Israel's war in Gaza rallied outside the Malmö Arena in the days leading up to the finals, calling for Israel's disqualification.

Meanwhile, Dutch contestant Joost Klein was disqualified just hours before the finals began over a complaint lodged by a female production team member. Police said they are investigating.

Switzerland took first place at the very first Eurovision Song Contest in 1956. Until now, the country has only won one other time — in 1988. The top entry that year, "Ne Partez Pas Sans Moi," was performed by a then-little-known (and non-Swiss) singer who would go on to become one of the most successful vocalists of all time: Céline Dion.

