Jon Batiste and Silk Sonic take home major prizes at 2022 Grammys

At the 64th Grammy Awards, which took place Sunday in Las Vegas, the major prizes were spread among a number of winners, including Jon Batiste, Silk Sonic and Olivia Rodrigo.

The night's biggest winner was Jon Batiste, who took home the majority of his five awards in what the Grammys call the premiere ceremony, the pre-telecast event during which the vast majority of prizes are given out annually. In a group of 10 heavy-hitting contenders, Batiste won album of the year for We Are.

Batiste also won best American roots performance, best American roots song, best score soundtrack for visual media (which tied with Carlos Rafael Rivera's score for The Queen's Gambit), and best music video for "Freedom." Batiste had led the Grammys this year, in 11 wide-flung nominations including best contemporary classical composition.

The throwback R&B act Silk Sonic — led by the duo of Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars — won four awards: record of the year, song of the year, best R&B performance (in a tie with Jazmine Sullivan) and best R&B song of the year.

Foo Fighters won three Grammys on Sunday, sweeping all the non-metal rock categories. But the band, who had previously been scheduled to perform during the telecast, retreated from public view after the sudden death of its drummer, Taylor Hawkins, at age 50 on March 25 while on tour in Colombia.

Singer Olivia Rodrigo took home the prizes for best new artist, best pop vocal album and best pop solo performance. She had been nominated for seven awards.

The telecast of the 64th Grammy Awards was, in general, a zippy, good-humored evening lightly peppered with awards presentations and generally filled with feel-good performances. But the evening took two serious turns, with an In Memoriam segment that felt heartfelt, not perfunctory, and a taped appearance by Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

President Zelenskyy's remarks were followed by John Legend's performance of "Free," which also featured Ukrainian musicians Siuzanna Iglidan and Mika Newton as well as poet Lyuba Yakimchuk.

In his emotional message, Zelenskyy spoke about the plight of his people and of his country's musicians, "who have traded their tuxedos for body armor."

