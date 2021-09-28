© 2021 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music

Australian Man Pays Homage To Nirvana's 'Nevermind' In A Roundabout Way

Published September 28, 2021 at 5:38 AM EDT

(SOUNDBITE OF NIRVANA SONG, "SMELLS LIKE TEEN SPIRIT")

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. An Australian man who loves Nirvana decided to pay homage to their album "Nevermind" in a very roundabout way. Using a GPS tracking app, Pete Stokes biked a 93-mile route that forms a picture of the album's art - the naked baby in the pool - when it's viewed from above. It took him almost 8 1/2 hours, which is enough time to listen to "Nevermind" 12 times over. It's MORNING EDITION.

(SOUNDBITE OF NIRVANA SONG, "SMELLS LIKE TEEN SPIRIT") Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

MusicMorning Edition