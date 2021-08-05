Rhihanna Is The Latest To Join The Billionaire's Club

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Rihanna is a billionaire. Forbes describes the pop star as the richest female musician, worth $1.7 billion. Beyonce, by contrast, is said to be worth a mere few hundred million. Rihanna, who grew up as Robyn Fenty, has not released a studio album since 2016. Her cosmetics company made most of her fortune. Apparently, NPR's marketing plan for cosmetics in a tote bag still needs a little work. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.