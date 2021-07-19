Christone 'Kingfish' Ingram Will Join NPR Music's Listening Party For '662'

Join us in an online listening party for Christone "Kingfish" Ingram's new album 662. With World Cafe contributor and Music Inside Out host Gwen Thompkins, we'll feature a live conversation with the blues guitarist.

The event will take place on release day, July 23, at 2 p.m. ET – you can RSVP via NPR Presents and watch via NPR Music's YouTube channel.

Born and raised in Clarksdale, Miss. – sometimes called the "cradle" of the blues – Ingram proved himself early, gigging around his hometown in the seventh grade. At 19, he backed rap legend Rakim at the Tiny Desk and was a performer on the Netflix series Luke Cage; just a year later, he released his debut album, featuring his mentor Buddy Guy. Ingram "breathes mighty new life into worn-out guitar-showman clichés," Tom Moon wrote in his review for NPR Music. 662, named for the North Mississippi area code, not only refines but deepens his blues roots, as Ingram reflects on his life in and out of the Delta.

So please join us in the chat to ask questions, or just to shout out your love and thoughts to Christone "Kingfish" Ingram. Let's listen together!

