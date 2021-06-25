© 2021 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music

Randall Goosby, 'Adoration'

By Tom Huizenga
Published June 25, 2021 at 3:19 PM EDT

Randall Goosby's debut album, Roots, makes a strong statement about who he is as a supremely gifted 24-year-old Black concert violinist. Instead of trotting out a Beethoven or Brahms violin concerto, the rising classical musician traces America's history of Black concert music by recording pieces like "Adoration" by Florence Price, the first Black woman composer to have a piece played by a major American orchestra. With his lush, warm tone (inspired perhaps by his teacher Itzhak Perlman) and exceptional technique, Goosby is easily winning over music lovers. But that's not all — he's showing a younger generation there are artists in classical music who look like them.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Music
Tom Huizenga
Tom Huizenga is a producer for NPR Music. He contributes a wide range of stories about classical music to NPR's news programs and is the classical music reviewer for All Things Considered. He appears regularly on NPR Music podcasts and founded NPR's classical music blog Deceptive Cadence in 2010.
See stories by Tom Huizenga