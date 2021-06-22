Principal Turns 'I Will Always Love You' Into A Graduation Song
NOEL KING, HOST:
Good morning. I'm Noel King.
(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "I WILL ALWAYS LOVE YOU")
WHITNEY HOUSTON: (Singing) And I...
KING: It's one of the greatest love songs ever recorded - "I Will Always Love You," written by Dolly Parton and famously performed by Whitney Houston. But now one man has turned it into a graduation song.
(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)
MARCUS GAUSE: (Singing) And I...
KING: That's T. Wingate Andrews High School Principal Marcus Gause serenading his graduating seniors from the podium.
(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)
GAUSE: (Singing) ...You.
(CHEERING)
KING: I bet they love you back, Principal Gause. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.