Sold For Over $2 Million: A Draft, A Few Doodles And A 'Rolling Stone'

AUDIE CORNISH, HOST:

There's a Dylan fan out there who certainly won't be scrounging for his next meal.

DYLAN: (Singing) How does it feel?

CORNISH: Sotheby's says the lyrics of "Like A Rolling Stone" have set a world record for a popular music manuscript. The handwritten lyrics sold today for $2,045,000. As we mentioned when Sotheby's first announced the auction, Dylan wrote the song on four pages of stationery from the Roger Smith Hotel in D.C. The hotel isn't around anymore. Alongside the lyrics, there are doodles and the name Al Capone is written in a margin. Sotheby says the pages came from an unnamed fan who bought them directly from Dylan. The winning bidder is unidentified as well. Sotheby's also sold some other rock memorabilia today - the peacock jumpsuit Elvis Presley wore during his Las Vegas performances sold for $245,000 - sweat stains included.

