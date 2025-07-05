Tropical Storm Chantal is expected to bring moderate flooding, dangerous maritime conditions

According ot the National Weather Service Wilmington, Tropical Storm Chantal will bring heavy rainfall, dangerous surf, and rough maritime conditions throughout the weekend.

Potential winds in South Carolina and coastal North Carolina could reach 39 to 57 mph. Those impacts are expected late Saturday night into early Sunday morning.

One to three feet of storm surge is possible between Edisto Beach, SC, and Cape Fear, including Brunswick County beaches and parts New Hanover and Pender counties. The greatest surge impacts are expected Saturday afternoon during high tide.

Below: Relative risks and impact times, courtesy NWS on Saturday morning.

Below: NWS Briefing on TS Chantal from Saturday morning, considered no longer accurate after 5 p.m. on July 5