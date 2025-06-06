Man passes away in police custody following a drug search at his home
On Thursday, narcotics investigators with the Wilmington Police Department executed a search warrant in the 1200 block of South 8th Street as a result of a months-long investigation into 41-year-old Lavar Wright.
Wright was previously incarcerated, and was known to sell narcotics, including crack cocaine, according to WPD.
WPD’s SWAT team helped serve the warrant, deploying flash bangs around the exterior of the home and directing the occupants to exit the house with their hands up.
One woman exited the house and was detained, and Wright was handcuffed and searched. Officers seized a 9mm handgun and drug paraphernalia from Wright during the search.
Wright was compliant during his arrest, and was allowed to sit in a chair on the front porch of the residence. But a short time later, WPD said he experienced a medical emergency, described as a type of seizure.
Detectives on the scene rendered aid to Wright, and once EMS arrived he was transported to Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center. Investigators were later notified that Wright had passed away.
Wright's death is defined as an in-custody death. Wilmington Police Chief Donny Williams has requested the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation review the incident.