© 2025 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

NC House Republicans say $6-million Coastal Horizon cut was “tough,” cite “marching orders”

WHQR | By Benjamin Schachtman
Published June 5, 2025 at 4:23 PM EDT

Republicans on the state’s House Appropriations Committee acknowledged that slashing $6 million in funding for Coastal Horizons was “a tough cut,” but said they’d been directed to make significant spending reductions across the budget.

The committee’s budget report, released two weeks ago, cut $6,060,000 in previously recurring funding as part of reduced state support for Community Substance Abuse Services.

Read more: NC House budget unexpectedly cuts $6 million in annual funding for Coastal Horizons

Coastal Horizons provides a wide range of mental and behavioral health services to Eastern Carolina. The proposed cuts represent almost 10% of its overall budget of around $63.8 million.

Coastal Horizons officials said they were unaware the cuts were coming, saying they would directly impact the non-profits Justice Services and Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic. The organization said it was deeply concerned but hoped to lobby to restore the funding.

Republican Larry W. Potts, who represents Davidson County, oversaw the portion of the house budget where Coastal Horizon’s funding was cut. Potts said the chair of each budget area was asked to make deep cuts.

"We had to make cuts of $80 million," Potts said Wednesday. "It was a difficult cut and it's possible in the conference committee it could be put back."

Republican Ted Davis Jr., representing parts of New Hanover County, also pointed to the tight budget year. Davis, who also serves on the budget committee, has previously supported funding projects for Coastal Horizons, including co-sponsoring a bill to create a Quick Response Team to address the opioid crisis.

"Our marching orders were: 'Make cuts,'" Davis said Tuesday, presumably referencing House leadership.

Davis said the nonprofit would be discussed by the conference committee writing the final budget.

While Republicans largely control both the House and Senate, the two chambers are set for a showdown over budget priorities. In the past, that process has stretched well beyond the July 1 beginning of the new fiscal year.

NC Newsroom's Mary Helen Moore contributed to this reporting.
Tags
Local Latest news
Benjamin Schachtman
Ben Schachtman is a journalist and editor with a focus on local government accountability. He began reporting for Port City Daily in the Wilmington area in 2016 and took over as managing editor there in 2018. He’s a graduate of Rutgers College and later received his MA from NYU and his PhD from SUNY-Stony Brook, both in English Literature. He loves spending time with his wife and playing rock'n'roll very loudly. You can reach him at BSchachtman@whqr.org and find him on Twitter @Ben_Schachtman.
See stories by Benjamin Schachtman