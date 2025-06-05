NC House Republicans say $6-million Coastal Horizon cut was “tough,” cite “marching orders”

The committee’s budget report, released two weeks ago, cut $6,060,000 in previously recurring funding as part of reduced state support for Community Substance Abuse Services.

Read more: NC House budget unexpectedly cuts $6 million in annual funding for Coastal Horizons

Coastal Horizons provides a wide range of mental and behavioral health services to Eastern Carolina. The proposed cuts represent almost 10% of its overall budget of around $63.8 million.

Coastal Horizons officials said they were unaware the cuts were coming, saying they would directly impact the non-profits Justice Services and Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic. The organization said it was deeply concerned but hoped to lobby to restore the funding.

Republican Larry W. Potts, who represents Davidson County, oversaw the portion of the house budget where Coastal Horizon’s funding was cut. Potts said the chair of each budget area was asked to make deep cuts.

"We had to make cuts of $80 million," Potts said Wednesday. "It was a difficult cut and it's possible in the conference committee it could be put back."

Republican Ted Davis Jr., representing parts of New Hanover County, also pointed to the tight budget year. Davis, who also serves on the budget committee, has previously supported funding projects for Coastal Horizons, including co-sponsoring a bill to create a Quick Response Team to address the opioid crisis.

"Our marching orders were: 'Make cuts,'" Davis said Tuesday, presumably referencing House leadership.

Davis said the nonprofit would be discussed by the conference committee writing the final budget.

While Republicans largely control both the House and Senate, the two chambers are set for a showdown over budget priorities. In the past, that process has stretched well beyond the July 1 beginning of the new fiscal year.

NC Newsroom's Mary Helen Moore contributed to this reporting.