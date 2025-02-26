New Hanover County school board unanimously hires Dr. Christopher Barnes as permanent superintendent

During an agenda meeting on Tuesday, the New Hanover County Board of Education unanimously voted to hire Dr. Christopher Barnes as the new permanent superintendent.

Barnes has spent decades in education and was previously the district's head of HR. He was named interim superintendent after the board fired Dr. Charles Foust in July of last year. Barnes inherited serious staffing and morale challenges, highlighted by the negative climate survey that was released immediately prior to Foust's termination, and in all likelihood led to his firing (board members have declined to discuss their reasons for ending his contract).

According to Barnes' roughly three-year contract, which begins on March 1 and runs through the end of the 2028 fiscal year (ending on June 30), he will be paid $256,927 annually. Barnes will also earn the state-level doctoral supplement (worth around $250 per month), or around $3,000 a year). He will also receive $600 per month for travel within the county and the use of a board-owned vehicle for work outside of the county in lieu of travel reimbursement. (Foust's habit of renting SUVs for travel has raised eyebrows in the past.)

Barnes has earned bipartisan support from a board that is frequently divided on policy and procedural issues, as well as positive feedback from parents and staff after a series of listening sessions.

Below: Full press release from NHCS and Barnes contract

The New Hanover County Board of Education has unanimously approved the contract to appoint Dr. Christopher Barnes as the permanent Superintendent of New Hanover County Schools (NHCS).

With nearly 30 years in education, Dr. Barnes brings a deep commitment to collaboration, academic excellence, and fostering a culture of trust and respect. His leadership prioritizes strong relationships, transparent communication, and student-centered decision-making. Having served as a teacher, principal, and human resources leader, he believes that uniting diverse perspectives leads to the best outcomes for students, educators, and schools.

Dr. Barnes, who has served as Interim Superintendent, expressed his gratitude for the trust placed in him by the Board, educators, students, and the community. “I am honored to continue serving New Hanover County Schools,” This unified decision underscores our shared commitment to putting students first. My focus remains on authenticity, consistency, and visibility, ensuring that our educators feel supported, our students are empowered, and our families are engaged in their children’s success" said Dr. Barnes

This decision reflects a shared commitment to providing all students with a high-quality education and supporting the district’s educators and staff and affirms the Board’s confidence in Dr. Barnes’ leadership and dedication to fostering a thriving educational environment for students, staff, and families across the district.

Board Chair Mrs. Melissa Mason emphasized the importance of collaboration, stating, “The unanimous vote to appoint Dr. Barnes reflects our collective belief in his ability to lead with integrity, vision, and a deep commitment to our students, teachers, and staff. His leadership has already brought stability and progress, and we are confident that, together, we will continue moving NHCS forward.”