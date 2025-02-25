Operator of Cape Fear Escorts takes plea deal in federal district court

U.S. attorneys alleged Evans and several other defendants operated an illegitimate company known as Cape Fear Escorts for at least 15 years .

This week, Evans entered a plea agreement in a federal district court hearing and was found guilty of two charges: use of facilities — namely the internet — for interstate commerce to promote an unlawful business, and charges of sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion.

Evans did not plead guilty to any accusations of trafficking minors and physically abusing the women involved. He also pleaded not guilty to receiving the bulk of proceeds from commercial sex acts that he made the victims engage in.

During the hearing, prosecutors noted that there is evidence of Evans bragging about being a pimp.

However, Evans’ lawyer Edward Gray, told WHQR that the charges Evans did not plead guilty to — the accusations of the involvement of minors and physical abuse — were overreaching and that the plea was entered because those charges could not be proven.

Gray said his client is “taking responsibility for what he did do, but he is not taking responsibility for what he did not do.”

By accepting the plea deal Evans has waived his right to trial. His sentencing in federal district court is scheduled for June.

Evans is still facing charges brought against him by the state , which predate the federal case. At least 229 state trafficking felony charges are currently pending against Evans in New Hanover County Superior Court. Earlier this month, Assistant District Attorney Connie Jordan filed a notice of aggravating factors in the case.

According to records from the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office, Evans is being held in the New Hanover County detention center on a $4.6 million bond.

Below: Notice of Aggravating Factors