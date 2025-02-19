Winter weather updates: Schools, government offices announce closures

School closures

New Hanover County Schools, Pender County Schools, and Brunswick County Schools will move to remote learning on Thursday.

Columbus County Schools announced that the district would operate on an early dismissal schedule on Wednesday, and sent all students home at noon. Whiteville City Schools dismissed students at 1 p.m. All after-school activities on Wednesday were canceled.

Cape Fear Community College will operate on a two-hour delay on Thursday. Remote instruction will take place from 8 to 10 a.m., with in-person classes resuming at 10.

Brunswick Community College will also operate on a delay, with campus locations opening at 2 p.m.

At UNCW, all classes that take place before 12:30 on Thursday will be canceled. Normal campus operations will not start up until noon.

Government offices

All Pender County offices will operate on a two hour delay, with locations opening at 10 a.m.

Brunswick County offices will also operate on a delay, with offices opening at 10:30 a.m. and libraries opening at 11 a.m.

Columbus County offices closed at 1 p.m. on Wednesday. County officials say offices will operate on a two hour delay, with the possibility of closing offices entirely on Thursday.

New Hanover County has not yet announced any closures or delays. Local city governments — Wilmington, Wrightsville Beach and Carolina Beach – remain open at this time.