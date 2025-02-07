Brunswick County Sheriff’s deputy fired after being charged with domestic violence

According to the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, David William Pate was fired on January 13 by Sheriff Brian Chism. The letter of termination, shared by BSCO, did not specify the reason for Pate’s dismissal. Chism’s office did not respond to a request for additional comment.

Pate, 38, was arrested by BCSO and charged with one count of misdemeanor domestic violence on January 2, according to court records. Pate was given a $500 secured bond, and his case is currently pending; he has a hearing scheduled for late April.

Pate retained Southport-based attorney Preston Brooks Hilton, who did not reply to a request for comment.

According to BCSO, Pate was hired in May of 2022. His salary at the time of his dismissal was $57,000.