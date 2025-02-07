© 2025 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Brunswick County Sheriff’s deputy fired after being charged with domestic violence

WHQR | By Benjamin Schachtman
Published February 7, 2025 at 2:05 PM EST
David Pate was sworn in as a Brunswick County Sheriff's Office deputy in 2022.
BCSO Facebook Page
/
WHQR
David Pate was sworn in as a Brunswick County Sheriff's Office deputy in 2022.

Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office deputy David William Pate was fired in January, less than two weeks after a misdemeanor domestic violence charge was filed against him.

According to the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, David William Pate was fired on January 13 by Sheriff Brian Chism. The letter of termination, shared by BSCO, did not specify the reason for Pate’s dismissal. Chism’s office did not respond to a request for additional comment.

Pate, 38, was arrested by BCSO and charged with one count of misdemeanor domestic violence on January 2, according to court records. Pate was given a $500 secured bond, and his case is currently pending; he has a hearing scheduled for late April.

Pate retained Southport-based attorney Preston Brooks Hilton, who did not reply to a request for comment.

According to BCSO, Pate was hired in May of 2022. His salary at the time of his dismissal was $57,000.

When he was hired, BCSO’s Facebook page posted that Pate would be serving at the county’s detention facility. The post also noted he had previously worked with the Anchor Initiative, a program founded to combat and treat drug addiction, funded by the Brunswick Sheriff’s Charitable Foundation, a non-profit fundraising arm of BCSO.

Pate, David - Brunswick County Sheriff's Office - Dismissal by Ben Schachtman on Scribd
Tags
Local Latest news
Benjamin Schachtman
Ben Schachtman is a journalist and editor with a focus on local government accountability. He began reporting for Port City Daily in the Wilmington area in 2016 and took over as managing editor there in 2018. He’s a graduate of Rutgers College and later received his MA from NYU and his PhD from SUNY-Stony Brook, both in English Literature. He loves spending time with his wife and playing rock'n'roll very loudly. You can reach him at BSchachtman@whqr.org and find him on Twitter @Ben_Schachtman.
See stories by Benjamin Schachtman