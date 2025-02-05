What would a new "Legacy Park" in Wilmington look like?

Councilmember Luke Waddell asked UNCW Geology Professor Roger Shew to present on a proposal for a new park at the Wilmington City Council meeting this week.

Shew started looking at the property, located at 3990 Independence Blvd., after a rezoning proposal suggesting over 500 housing units there. The proposal was retracted, but Shew has pointed to a city survey suggesting a different possible future.

“There is a lot of interest and concern about growth and development and traffic congestion, and at the same time, a desire to have green space and natural areas.”

The property is a former farm, so Shew suggested an agricultural and forestry education park.

"Looking at this, we could talk about plant communities, the wildlife, the biodiversity, carbon storage and all the other," he said.

Shew said the park could also be a water monitoring station for STEM education purposes. And with a 60-acre parcel, he said there’s still plenty of room for nature trails.

Mayor Bill Saffo said he supports this idea and was excited by the prospect of adding another park in that part of the city.