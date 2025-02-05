What would a new "Legacy Park" in Wilmington look like?
Some residents are hoping to get a new park on a parcel of county land near Carolina Beach Road and Independence Boulevard. City council got a presentation on what that might look like this week.
Councilmember Luke Waddell asked UNCW Geology Professor Roger Shew to present on a proposal for a new park at the Wilmington City Council meeting this week.
Shew started looking at the property, located at 3990 Independence Blvd., after a rezoning proposal suggesting over 500 housing units there. The proposal was retracted, but Shew has pointed to a city survey suggesting a different possible future.
“There is a lot of interest and concern about growth and development and traffic congestion, and at the same time, a desire to have green space and natural areas.”
The property is a former farm, so Shew suggested an agricultural and forestry education park.
"Looking at this, we could talk about plant communities, the wildlife, the biodiversity, carbon storage and all the other," he said.
Shew said the park could also be a water monitoring station for STEM education purposes. And with a 60-acre parcel, he said there’s still plenty of room for nature trails.
Mayor Bill Saffo said he supports this idea and was excited by the prospect of adding another park in that part of the city.
The property is partially owned by New Hanover County and partially by heirs to the original owner, meaning a pathway to a future park is somewhat complicated. The property is tied up in court for the foreseeable future, but Commissioner Dane Scalise has suggested the property is a golden opportunity to preserve greenspace and create a new part.