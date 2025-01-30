© 2025 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Pedestrian in critical condition after being struck by a driver, Wilmington police investigating

WHQR | By Aaleah McConnell
Published January 30, 2025 at 5:05 PM EST
WHQR

On Wednesday night around 6:30 p.m. the Wilmington Police Department was called to the scene of a traffic incident after a pedestrian was struck by a pickup truck.

The incident took place near the intersection of South 17th Street and South College Road. The pedestrian was transported to Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center by emergency medical services.

A police department spokesperson said at this time the accident victim remains in critical condition.

WPD is calling on anyone who has information about the incident to call them at 910-343-3609 or leave an anonymous tip on the Tip 411 app.

According to WPD's annual crime statistics report, there were 17 fatal traffic accidents in 2024. Pedestrians accounted for six of those fatalities.

Two out of the six pedestrian deaths occurred on South College Road.

Aaleah McConnell
Aaleah McConnell is a Report for America corps member and a recent North Carolina implant from Atlanta, Georgia. They report on the criminal justice system in New Hanover County and surrounding areas. Before joining WHQR, they completed a fellowship with the States Newsroom, as a General Assignment Reporter for the Georgia Recorder. Aaleah graduated from Kennesaw State University with a degree in journalism and minored in African and African-American Diaspora studies. In their free time, Aaleah loves roller-skating and enjoys long walks with their dog Kai. You can reach them at amcconnell@whqr.org.
