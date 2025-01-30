Pedestrian in critical condition after being struck by a driver, Wilmington police investigating

The incident took place near the intersection of South 17th Street and South College Road. The pedestrian was transported to Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center by emergency medical services.

A police department spokesperson said at this time the accident victim remains in critical condition.

WPD is calling on anyone who has information about the incident to call them at 910-343-3609 or leave an anonymous tip on the Tip 411 app.

According to WPD's annual crime statistics report, there were 17 fatal traffic accidents in 2024. Pedestrians accounted for six of those fatalities.

Two out of the six pedestrian deaths occurred on South College Road.