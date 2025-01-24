Email: Pender principal tells teachers they'll face consequences if they don't post lesson plans
Pender County Schools declined to comment on a recent email to Pender High teachers, apparently sent by principal Nicholas Paquette. The email informed teachers that they'd be sent home without pay if next week's lesson plans weren't uploaded by Monday morning.
WHQR reviewed a copy of the email, written on Thursday, January 23 at 3 p.m., which informs teachers that if they have not uploaded their lessons for the coming week to Planbook – the school district’s software for posting tasks, assignments, and homework – by 8 a.m. on Monday, they would be sent home without pay.
The email appeared to have been a draft, sent before being finalized. It includes bracketed notes like “insert kind greeting here and wished of safety and warmth” and “insert kind closing.”
WHQR reached out to a district spokesperson and Paquette. The spokesperson wrote, “We’re aware of the message and we’re dealing with it in house. We wouldn’t have any other comment on the situation.”
Below: Email reviewed by WHQR.