Email: Pender principal tells teachers they'll face consequences if they don't post lesson plans

WHQR reviewed a copy of the email, written on Thursday, January 23 at 3 p.m., which informs teachers that if they have not uploaded their lessons for the coming week to Planbook – the school district’s software for posting tasks, assignments, and homework – by 8 a.m. on Monday, they would be sent home without pay.

The email appeared to have been a draft, sent before being finalized. It includes bracketed notes like “insert kind greeting here and wished of safety and warmth” and “insert kind closing.”

WHQR reached out to a district spokesperson and Paquette. The spokesperson wrote, “We’re aware of the message and we’re dealing with it in house. We wouldn’t have any other comment on the situation.”

Below: Email reviewed by WHQR.