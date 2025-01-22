Cape Fear region sees upward of six inches of snow

When the community woke up Wednesday morning, a white blanket had appeared. Wilmington hasn’t seen over four inches of snow in 24 years, and for over five inches it's been since 1989, according to the National Weather Service. With many schools closed or shifting to remote learning, that meant there was time for a pastime many Wilmingtonians don't often get to enjoy: sledding.

Eight-year-old Ellie Scarborough said, “It’s really fun sledding with surfboards," adding, "Go outside and go play!”

Twelve-year-old Charlie Toothman said he’s hoping to take his snowboard to UNCW’s campus to do just that.

And while the fun continues NWS officials said threats from the storm will dip into early Thursday morning. They expect the snow to melt throughout Wednesday, quickly refreezing by night, leading to icy roadways. Wind chills are expected in the 5-15 degree range.

Drivers should exercise caution and avoid driving if possible. Conditions are expected to clear by Thursday afternoon.

UNCW, Pender County Schools, New Hanover County Schools, and CFCC have announced that there will be no in-person classes on Thursday. You can find additional information on closures and delays here.