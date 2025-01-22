© 2025 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Cape Fear region sees upward of six inches of snow

WHQR | By Rachel Keith
Published January 22, 2025 at 1:42 PM EST
A Wilmington neighborhood enjoying the snow on January 22, 2025.
Rachel Keith
/
WHQR
The neighborhood enjoyed the snow on January 22, 2025.

In and around the Cape Fear region, the National Weather Service called for 5 to 6 inches of snow — meteorologists are still tallying the totals — but parts of Wilmington have gotten around 4 inches. For Whiteville in Columbus County, it’s around 6.

When the community woke up Wednesday morning, a white blanket had appeared. Wilmington hasn’t seen over four inches of snow in 24 years, and for over five inches it's been since 1989, according to the National Weather Service. With many schools closed or shifting to remote learning, that meant there was time for a pastime many Wilmingtonians don't often get to enjoy: sledding.

Eight-year-old Ellie Scarborough said, “It’s really fun sledding with surfboards," adding, "Go outside and go play!”

Twelve-year-old Charlie Toothman said he’s hoping to take his snowboard to UNCW’s campus to do just that.

And while the fun continues NWS officials said threats from the storm will dip into early Thursday morning. They expect the snow to melt throughout Wednesday, quickly refreezing by night, leading to icy roadways. Wind chills are expected in the 5-15 degree range.

Drivers should exercise caution and avoid driving if possible. Conditions are expected to clear by Thursday afternoon.

UNCW, Pender County Schools, New Hanover County Schools, and CFCC have announced that there will be no in-person classes on Thursday. You can find additional information on closures and delays here.
Rachel Keith
Rachel is a graduate of UNCW's Master of Public Administration program, specializing in Urban and Regional Policy and Planning. She also received a Master of Education and two Bachelor of Arts degrees in Political Science and French Language & Literature from NC State University. She served as WHQR's News Fellow from 2017-2019. Contact her by email: rkeith@whqr.org or on Twitter @RachelKWHQR
