Update: NWS predicting 3-4 inches of snow in Wilmington, urges caution; local government and school closures

Update Tuesday 10 a.m. — The National Weather Service has updated its forecast, and is now calling for more treacherous overnight driving conditions Tuesday and Wednesday. Predicted snow accumulation is now markedly hire, with 3 to 4 inches expected in much of southeastern NC, including large parts of Brunswick and Pender counties, and all of New Hanover County.

Closures and delays

Carolina Beach — Town offices close at noon on Tuesday; planned reopening Wednesday at noon.

City of Wilmington — Council meeting will be held at 9 a.m. instead of 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

New Hanover County — The Board of Commissioners will hold its regular meeting at 9 a.m. County offices, facilities, and parks will open as usual but close at noon. Libraries will be closed on Tuesday. (More info here.)

UNCW — Classes and events are cancelled from 2 p.m. onward on Tuesday. (More info here.)

CFCC — Closing at 2 p.m. (classes remote when possible.)

New Hanover County Schools



Several schools will have remote learning days: SEA-Tech, Isaac Bear Early College, WECHS, Codington, Eaton, Snipes, and Freeman

The NHCS Career Fair and the school board's Policy Committee Meeting will proceed as scheduled (caution and allowing additional travel time recommended)

Extracurricular activities cancelled for Tuesday

Wednesday will be a remote learning day for all students.

Brunswick County — The Board of Commissioners has postponed its meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. on Tuesday. County parks will close at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday (until further notice). Offices and facilities will close at 5 p.m.

Brunswick County Schools — Tuesday will be a required teacher workday; no school for students who attend traditional schools (BCECHS will open on a regular schedule).

Pender County Schools

