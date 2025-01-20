Update: NWS predicting 3-4 inches of snow in Wilmington, urges caution; local government and school closures
Several inches of snow are expected to create potentially dangerous road conditions Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning. More winter weather is possible later in the week on Thursday, but there are no firm predictions yet.
Update Tuesday 10 a.m. — The National Weather Service has updated its forecast, and is now calling for more treacherous overnight driving conditions Tuesday and Wednesday. Predicted snow accumulation is now markedly hire, with 3 to 4 inches expected in much of southeastern NC, including large parts of Brunswick and Pender counties, and all of New Hanover County.
Closures and delays
Carolina Beach — Town offices close at noon on Tuesday; planned reopening Wednesday at noon.
City of Wilmington — Council meeting will be held at 9 a.m. instead of 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
New Hanover County — The Board of Commissioners will hold its regular meeting at 9 a.m. County offices, facilities, and parks will open as usual but close at noon. Libraries will be closed on Tuesday. (More info here.)
UNCW — Classes and events are cancelled from 2 p.m. onward on Tuesday. (More info here.)
CFCC — Closing at 2 p.m. (classes remote when possible.)
New Hanover County Schools
- Several schools will have remote learning days: SEA-Tech, Isaac Bear Early College, WECHS, Codington, Eaton, Snipes, and Freeman
- The NHCS Career Fair and the school board's Policy Committee Meeting will proceed as scheduled (caution and allowing additional travel time recommended)
- Extracurricular activities cancelled for Tuesday
- Wednesday will be a remote learning day for all students.
Brunswick County — The Board of Commissioners has postponed its meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. on Tuesday. County parks will close at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday (until further notice). Offices and facilities will close at 5 p.m.
Brunswick County Schools — Tuesday will be a required teacher workday; no school for students who attend traditional schools (BCECHS will open on a regular schedule).
Pender County Schools
- Early release on Tuesday (schedules here).
- Extracurricular events cancelled (including sports)
- School closed on Wednesday
- At least a 2-hour delay on Thursday