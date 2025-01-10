Authorities say abducted infant recovered safely, parents taken into custody

Authorities say Larnell Simpson and Victoria Corey fled town with their 3-month-old infant, who had legally been placed in the custody of the Department of Social Services.

Prior to the incident, a New Hanover County judge signed an order calling for the infant to be placed in DSS custody, after medical professionals and DSS expressed concerns for the child’s well-being.

WPD said Simpson and Corey fled the area with their child knowing about the court order. The two were pulled over Thursday night by law enforcement in Duplin County and taken into custody.

Simpson and Corey are being charged with First Degree Kidnapping and Felony Child Abuse, awaiting their first appearance in court. They’re being held with no bond at the New Hanover County Detention Facility.