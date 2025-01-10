© 2025 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Authorities say abducted infant recovered safely, parents taken into custody

WHQR | By Aaleah McConnell
Published January 10, 2025 at 12:41 PM EST
Larnell Simpson, age 45.
1 of 2  — simpson.jpg
Larnell Simpson, age 45.
Victoria Corey, age 25.
2 of 2  — coreysmall.jpg
Victoria Corey, age 25.

On Thursday evening, the Wilmington Police Department took a couple into custody in connection with the child abduction that occurred that afternoon.

Authorities say Larnell Simpson and Victoria Corey fled town with their 3-month-old infant, who had legally been placed in the custody of the Department of Social Services.

Prior to the incident, a New Hanover County judge signed an order calling for the infant to be placed in DSS custody, after medical professionals and DSS expressed concerns for the child’s well-being.

WPD said Simpson and Corey fled the area with their child knowing about the court order. The two were pulled over Thursday night by law enforcement in Duplin County and taken into custody.

Simpson and Corey are being charged with First Degree Kidnapping and Felony Child Abuse, awaiting their first appearance in court. They’re being held with no bond at the New Hanover County Detention Facility.
Local
Aaleah McConnell
Aaleah McConnell is a Report for America corps member and a recent North Carolina implant from Atlanta, Georgia. They report on the criminal justice system in New Hanover County and surrounding areas. Before joining WHQR, they completed a fellowship with the States Newsroom, as a General Assignment Reporter for the Georgia Recorder. Aaleah graduated from Kennesaw State University with a degree in journalism and minored in African and African-American Diaspora studies. In their free time, Aaleah loves roller-skating and enjoys long walks with their dog Kai. You can reach them at amcconnell@whqr.org.
See stories by Aaleah McConnell