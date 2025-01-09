Plunging temps prompt the Warming Shelter's longest run of the season during its busiest year ever

The ad-hoc Warming Shelter ILM is run by two local United Methodist pastors, and operates entirely with donations and volunteer labor.

Thursday is the third night of a minimum nine-day run, the longest of the season so far. After two runs in November and December, this is the most the shelter has been open during a winter season since it was founded.

Pastor Meg McBride says the shelter needs a few key things from the community to support the shelter, which offers a place to stay to anyone.

"We really need soda. We go through a lot of soda. We believe in radical hospitality, and so we want people to have what they like. And also we need funds, especially to sponsor meals. So we planned to feed 125 people. We're feeding upwards of 175-some people come in for dinner," she said.

Housing advocate Liz Carbone was volunteering at the shelter, and says the long-term solution is to create more permanent supportive housing, so the 100 or more people in the area seeking shelter each night have a safe place to live year-round.

The shelter is located at Grace United Methodist Church, at 401 Grace Street. Those dropping off donations should bring them to the rear entrance.