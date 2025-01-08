Brunswick Transit Systems launches the "Shally Shuttle,' a free public shuttle in Shallotte

The shuttle's first day of operation was Monday. It makes nine stops throughout Shallotte: at shopping plazas, doctors' offices, government centers and retirement communities. The shuttle makes hourly trips in one direction.

Jean Dix works for the nonprofit Brunswick Transit Systems. She told WHQR that they secured enough funding to keep the shuttle program running for two years. About 80% of the funding comes from the Federal Transit Authority through a grant program for seniors and people with disabilities. The rest – roughly $15,000 per year – comes from the town of Shallotte.

"We can do the service for free," she said. "And the town is embracing it, and we're so excited that we're going to have it."

Dix said it was important to keep the service free.

"Everything is so expensive already in this country, in this town," she said. "We want them to be able to go to the senior center and get a hot meal or exercise and not feel like they're straining their budget. Because they're all on fixed income."

David Mooney was one of the first riders. He told WHQR that it was tough for him to get around without a car. Now, he can get to the grocery store and to the doctor's office more easily.

"I hope this thing works out. It'd be nice to have it around."

For more information, go to www.brunswicktransit.org.