Brunswick Transit Systems launches the "Shally Shuttle,' a free public shuttle in Shallotte

WHQR | By Nikolai Mather
Published January 8, 2025 at 5:36 PM EST
A white woman and a black man smile side-by-side in front of a sprinter van. The van has a green alligator and the words "Shally Shuttle" painted on it.
Nikolai Mather
/
WHQR
Jean Dix, left, helped secure funding for the Shally Shuttle. Tony Cottrell, right, drives the shuttle.

The Shally Shuttle, named for the town's official mascot Shally the Alligator, will be available on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. It's free for everyone, but is being marketed specifically to elderly people and people with disabilities as a means to get around town.

The shuttle's first day of operation was Monday. It makes nine stops throughout Shallotte: at shopping plazas, doctors' offices, government centers and retirement communities. The shuttle makes hourly trips in one direction.

Jean Dix works for the nonprofit Brunswick Transit Systems. She told WHQR that they secured enough funding to keep the shuttle program running for two years. About 80% of the funding comes from the Federal Transit Authority through a grant program for seniors and people with disabilities. The rest – roughly $15,000 per year – comes from the town of Shallotte.

"We can do the service for free," she said. "And the town is embracing it, and we're so excited that we're going to have it."

Dix said it was important to keep the service free.

"Everything is so expensive already in this country, in this town," she said. "We want them to be able to go to the senior center and get a hot meal or exercise and not feel like they're straining their budget. Because they're all on fixed income."

David Mooney was one of the first riders. He told WHQR that it was tough for him to get around without a car. Now, he can get to the grocery store and to the doctor's office more easily.

"I hope this thing works out. It'd be nice to have it around."

For more information, go to www.brunswicktransit.org.
Nikolai Mather
Nikolai Mather is a Report for America corps member from Pittsboro, North Carolina. He covers rural communities in Pender County, Brunswick County and Columbus County. He graduated from UNC Charlotte with degrees in genocide studies and political science. Prior to his work with WHQR, he covered religion in Athens, Georgia and local politics in Charlotte, North Carolina. In his spare time, he likes working on cars and playing the harmonica. You can reach him at nmather@whqr.org.
