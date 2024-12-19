© 2024 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Officials offer reward for info leading to the arrest of Castle Hayne shooter

WHQR | By Aaleah McConnell
Published December 19, 2024 at 10:53 AM EST
Shooter spotted in the Walnut Hills community of Castle Hayne
Shooter spotted in the Walnut Hills community of Castle Hayne

Law enforcement officials are seeking help from the community and offering a financial reward for any information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for a shooting in Castle Hayne.

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office issued an update on Wednesday about an ongoing investigation into the shooting death of a 31-year-old Castle Hayne resident.

The sheriff’s office, alongside the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) are investigating a shooting that took place on the morning of December Third in the Walnut Hills community of Castle Hayne.

The victim, Don’Tae De’Charles Nixon, died at the scene. Now local and federal law enforcement officials are calling on members of the community to help obtain information about the incident.

ATF has announced a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for Nixon’s death.

NHCSO released surveillance footage caught by a neighbor's camera of the shooter walking through the neighborhood.

View surveillance video here.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact the Major Crimes Unit of the sheriff’s Detective Division at (910) 798-4260, or leave an anonymous crime tip on the sheriff's office website.

Local
Aaleah McConnell
Aaleah McConnell is a Report for America corps member and a recent North Carolina implant from Atlanta, Georgia. They report on the criminal justice system in New Hanover County and surrounding areas. Before joining WHQR, they completed a fellowship with the States Newsroom, as a General Assignment Reporter for the Georgia Recorder. Aaleah graduated from Kennesaw State University with a degree in journalism and minored in African and African-American Diaspora studies. In their free time, Aaleah loves roller-skating and enjoys long walks with their dog Kai. You can reach them at amcconnell@whqr.org.
