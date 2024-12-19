Officials offer reward for info leading to the arrest of Castle Hayne shooter

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office issued an update on Wednesday about an ongoing investigation into the shooting death of a 31-year-old Castle Hayne resident.

The sheriff’s office, alongside the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) are investigating a shooting that took place on the morning of December Third in the Walnut Hills community of Castle Hayne.

The victim, Don’Tae De’Charles Nixon, died at the scene. Now local and federal law enforcement officials are calling on members of the community to help obtain information about the incident.

ATF has announced a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for Nixon’s death.

NHCSO released surveillance footage caught by a neighbor's camera of the shooter walking through the neighborhood.

View surveillance video here.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact the Major Crimes Unit of the sheriff’s Detective Division at (910) 798-4260, or leave an anonymous crime tip on the sheriff's office website.