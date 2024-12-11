New Hanover Community Endowment announced new board leadership positions

Winslow was one of the inaugural appointees put on the board by the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners, and has recently been serving as vice-chair. Boney was an inaugural appointee from Novant.

Dr. Khadijia Tribié Reid, one of the board's two internally appointed members, has also been appointed to a new three-year term beginning in January.

The Endowment's 13-member board has five county-appointed positions, six positions appointed by Novant, and two members appointed by the board itself.

All three are current members of the board, though Winslow will be serving in a new role as chair with the previous leader, Bill Cameron, stepping down.

Winslow has served on the Endowment board since 2022 and is an inaugural member. She led the search committee that hired Dan Winslow — no relation — as CEO and president in summer 2024. She is a director of strategic accounts at WebMD Health Services and has more than 15 years of experience in healthcare.

Winslow will assume her role on Jan. 1, 2025, succeeding Cameron, who served as board chair since January 2023 and has been a board member since 2022. Cameron will remain an active board member in 2025.