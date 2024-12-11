Former New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office deputy facing felony strangulation charge

According to court records, Christopher Nicolas Hunter allegedly committed felony assault by strangulation and a domestic violence misdemeanor on Thanksgiving. The following Monday, December 2, he was served warrants and apparently surrendered at the New Hanover County courthouse.

Note: In most cases, WHQR does not release the names or identifying information of domestic violence survivors without consent.

According to the District Attorney’s office, he was given a $25,000 bond that secured bond; he is not currently in custody at the New Hanover County detention center.

Hunter was hired as a detention officer at the end of 2015 by the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office. He was promoted to deputy in 2018 and detective in 2021. In late July of this year, he was demoted back to deputy. Hunter resigned in late October.

Hunter's next court date is Thursday morning.