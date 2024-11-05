© 2024 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Man arrested for shooting death of WalMart employee has first hearing

WHQR | By Aaleah McConnell
Published November 5, 2024 at 10:56 AM EST
Dean Michael Newman, 35, arrested on charges of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.
New Hanover County Sheriff's Office
Dean Michael Newman, 35, arrested on charges of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon for the shooting death of Mark Thomas Paz at WalMart on Nov. 2.

Thirty-five-year-old Dean Michael Newman made his first appearance in court Monday morning, following his arrest Saturday evening on charges of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said a fight broke out Saturday at the WalMart located in Monkey Junction after several employees attempted to confront Newman once they suspected him of shoplifting.

Newman allegedly pulled out a gun and shot one Walmart employee, Mark Thomas Paz, who was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was injured during the incident.

Newman was appointed a public defender at his first appearance, and will be held in custody under no bond on the charge of first-degree murder, awaiting his next court hearing on December 21.
Aaleah McConnell
Aaleah McConnell is a Report for America corps member and a recent North Carolina implant from Atlanta, Georgia. They report on the criminal justice system in New Hanover County and surrounding areas. Before joining WHQR, they completed a fellowship with the States Newsroom, as a General Assignment Reporter for the Georgia Recorder. Aaleah graduated from Kennesaw State University with a degree in journalism and minored in African and African-American Diaspora studies. In their free time, Aaleah loves roller-skating and enjoys long walks with their dog Kai. You can reach them at amcconnell@whqr.org.
