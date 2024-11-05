Man arrested for shooting death of WalMart employee has first hearing

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said a fight broke out Saturday at the WalMart located in Monkey Junction after several employees attempted to confront Newman once they suspected him of shoplifting.

Newman allegedly pulled out a gun and shot one Walmart employee, Mark Thomas Paz, who was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was injured during the incident.

Newman was appointed a public defender at his first appearance, and will be held in custody under no bond on the charge of first-degree murder, awaiting his next court hearing on December 21.

