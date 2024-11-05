Election Day profiles: New and long-time voters alike come out to CFCC in downtown Wilmington

Star, who asked WHQR only provide a first name, has now voted twice — first in 2020, and then this year, finally found a break in their busy schedule on Election Day. Star’s top issue in this election is overall freedom.

“Like for everybody to be able to live how they want to live in this country, like, because that's the cool part about this country. I'm from Morocco, so it's not the same things over there. So there's a lot of things that are cool about this place, just everybody being able to be themselves and live how they want to live. So that's important to me,” Star said.

Star didn’t want to say who they were voting for.

Mackenzie is a first-time voter. She’s driving back to Garner, her hometown, to cast her ballot alongside her sister. She said her top issues are respecting the military and veterans — and American unity.

“I want our country to stay together. I don't want it to be divided. I just want what's right for our country,” she said.

Mackenzie said she’s casting her presidential ballot for former President Donald Trump.

Sarah just moved to North Carolina this year from South Carolina. This is her second time voting.

She said she couldn’t vote early because she’d been out of town. She’s concentrating on the presidential and North Carolina governor races this election year.

As for moving to the state and finding out how to vote, she said, “There were a lot of resources about it. Many people have contacted me, telling me where to go, so honestly, it hasn't really been that annoying. It's been helpful.”

Sarah said it was an honor to be an American voter and was excited to participate in Election Day.

Jon Lustenring said he waited until Election Day because he doesn’t believe in voting early or by mail. Compared to Star, Mackenzie, and Sarah, he's a long-time voter.

“I've heard too many horror stories in the different states I've lived in, so I'd rather come and know that I voted personally,” he said.

Jon’s main issues are the economy and, then, “for my nieces, probably women's rights, and they have access to specific health care that they need.”

He said he didn’t want to reveal who he’s voting for “since I live in a mixed-party building and have neighbors and friends voting different ways.” But he added, "You can probably figure it out.”

Polls close at 7:30 p.m. Photo ID is required. You can look up your polling place here.

