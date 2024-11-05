Election Day profiles: A wide range of voters in Carolina Beach

Note: To maintain the privacy of voters, only their first names are used in this report.

While passing out sample Democratic ballots at Rachel Freeman Elementary School, Ed Ablard, Treasurer of the Democratic Committee precinct W29, said reproduction rights are a big issue that he hopes people will vote favorably for.

“We're hoping that with the secret ballot, that many women who have no other place to speak out, will speak out in the ballot box,” he said.

And one female voter, who asked WHQR to remain nameless, said that the fight for women’s rights must go on.

“I remember 50 years ago, when they're fighting for women's rights for the first time, you know. I was a kid. So, I remember all that. I remember when women couldn't get a bank account. My mom couldn't — you were always Mrs somebody you weren't you,” she said.

There were a few Black male voters at Freeman as well, who said they were motivated to dispel the notion that Black men do not participate in Democracy. One of the voters, Mike, said though he believes the election is important in general, one of the main issues that brought him out was abortion rights.

“I guess I just came out because I wanted to exercise my right and all the issues are important. I really am against the anti-abortion, so that was like the main reason why I came out,” he said.

Latef, is another Black male voter who said he voted because, amongst other things, he wants to see more positive immigration policies to be in place.

“Well, the main things, because I got my girlfriend, she's an immigrant, immigrants policies, another thing is the project 2025 I looked into that a little bit that's kind of alarming,” Latef said. “And it's just important, you know, as a young black man myself, you know, with my little brothers and my friends, I've been trying to influence them, like I get what you feel about the president, but you need to make sure you vote local.”

At Bellamy Elementary, near the Republican-leaning town of Carolina Beach, one couple – who introduced themselves as Kim and Keith – said they were long-time Republicans who would like to see Republican candidate Donald Trump take office once again in the hopes that he will improve the economy, and lower energy prices.

“I just think that right now, our country's in the wrong direction. I believe that [Trump] cares for the American people. And for everything that man has gone through, I mean, he's almost died for us, I just admire him, and I think he was a great President,” Kim said.

A male Latino voter named Juan also has hopes that Trump can improve the country’s economic standing and help end the wars happening overseas.

“I want Trump to stop, stop all the fighting that's going on overseas,” Juan said. “When Mr. Donald Trump won, he went overseas to talk to the North Korean people, and cool off the whole you know problem. I expect him to stop all that fighting going on in Ukraine, Israel. And I believe he will do it.”

Another male Latino voter named Shady, is voting because he is excited that Vice President Kamala Harris has a strong chance to win.

“I think this election is a little bit. It's the first election that actually a woman has a chance. And I don't want the other guy to win,” he said.

Polls close at 7:30 p.m. Photo ID is required. You can look up your polling place here.