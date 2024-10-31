© 2024 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Firearm confiscated on Hoggard High School's campus

WHQR | By Rachel Keith
Published October 31, 2024 at 9:45 AM EDT
Hoggard High School recently held a lockdown drill; some were concerned about the lack of advanced notice in the 'current climate,' according to the county manager.
Ben Schachtman
Hoggard High School.

On Wednesday, NHCS interim superintendent Dr. Christopher Barnes notified the community that a student was found with a firearm on the Hoggard High campus.

Barnes said staff notified law enforcement quickly — and they were able to recover the weapon.

The student is not being named because they are under 18.

Barnes wrote in a press release, “The safety and well-being of everyone in our schools is always our highest priority. We are deeply committed to maintaining a safe and supportive environment where students can focus on learning. Weapons and violence that put our students and staff at risk cannot be tolerated. Weapons, Violence, or other disruptions to the educational opportunities of our students will not be tolerated, and those involved will be removed and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

He said he would work with law enforcement and community partners to determine how to prevent these situations from happening.

Barnes also asked parents of NHCS students to talk to them about the importance of reporting incidents and information quickly using the Sandy Hook Promise tool (both website and app).
Rachel Keith
Rachel is a graduate of UNCW's Master of Public Administration program, specializing in Urban and Regional Policy and Planning. She also received a Master of Education and two Bachelor of Arts degrees in Political Science and French Language & Literature from NC State University. She served as WHQR's News Fellow from 2017-2019.
