Firearm confiscated on Hoggard High School's campus

Barnes said staff notified law enforcement quickly — and they were able to recover the weapon.

The student is not being named because they are under 18.

Barnes wrote in a press release, “The safety and well-being of everyone in our schools is always our highest priority. We are deeply committed to maintaining a safe and supportive environment where students can focus on learning. Weapons and violence that put our students and staff at risk cannot be tolerated. Weapons, Violence, or other disruptions to the educational opportunities of our students will not be tolerated, and those involved will be removed and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

He said he would work with law enforcement and community partners to determine how to prevent these situations from happening.