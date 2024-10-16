Endowment contributes $1 million to local organizations supporting Western NC

New Hanover Community Endowment (NHCE) announced a $1M grant to the United Way of the Cape Fear Area and the New Hanover Disaster Coalition (NHDC).

The funding is designed to replenish critical resources within the New Hanover County nonprofit community after those organizations spent substantial resources supporting recovery efforts in Western NC after Hurricane Helene. The same organizations also responded to the recent PTC #8 disaster that heavily impacted Carolina Beach.

“As a community affected by hurricanes, we know disasters most impact those with the fewest resources, highlighting the need for preparation. The United Way and Disaster Coalition have supported our neighbors, but their disaster supplies are running low. They need to focus on recovery rather than fundraising for emergency supplies. We are committed to replenishing these supplies, ensuring they can concentrate on assisting with recovery while preparing for future emergencies," said Dan Winslow, NHCE’s CEO.

Asked about whether this grant indicates a new willingness to expend endowment resources outside of New Hanover County, Winslow responded, "The $1M grant directly supports organizations in New Hanover County that have generously provided supplies, services, and personnel to aid in relief efforts in areas of western North Carolina devastated by Hurricane Helene. Additionally, these organizations have been instrumental in recent recovery efforts for flooding in Carolina Beach caused by recent storms. The grant aims to replenish the local organizations to remain prepared for local emergencies."

The NHDC is a coalition of dedicated nonprofits and community organizations focused on disaster relief and preparedness. In response to Hurricane Helene, many local organizations have redirected their resources to support recovery efforts in western North Carolina, including the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina, New Hanover County Resiliency Task Force, and United Way of the Cape Fear Area. NHCE’s generous grant will empower these nonprofits to continue their essential work in Hurricane Helene relief while maintaining readiness for any future local emergencies.

"The New Hanover Disaster Coalition is appreciative of NHCE's recognition of the critical role our partners play in keeping our county resilient and prepared for disasters. This support allows our network to continue its response for western North Carolina service providers and those affected by Helene, without impeding our ability to respond to future needs here. We are proud to partner with NHCE, United Way, and our large network of partners to ensure our county remains ready," said Janel Washington, director of NHDC.

“Our community has stepped up to help our neighbors in the western part of the state and the New Hanover Community Endowment grant will allow our partners to continue to be generous without compromising our ability to respond locally," said Tommy Taylor, CEO of United Way of Cape Fear Area.

As part of the grant process, a detailed report on fund allocation will be required within six months. The grant agreement will also be available on NHCE’s website in the next 30 days.