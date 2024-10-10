New Hanover County invests $3 million into workforce housing

New Hanover County commissioners voted unanimously to follow the Workforce Housing Advisory Committee’s recommendations for project funding.

Housing Program Manager Theo McClammy said the county received 11 requests for funding, totaling $11 million.

“Blue Ridge Atlantic Development, the Wilmington Realtors Foundation and Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity were evaluated as the best-qualified proposals,” McClammy said.

Those three projects combined will create 238 workforce housing units in New Hanover County. Two of the projects are from well-known affordable housing developers, but the Wilmington Realtors Foundation is new to the field.

"The Wilmington Realtors Foundation requested $1.2 million for Pearson Point on Carolina Beach Road. This 48-unit townhome community will provide homeownership opportunities for workforce families in the unincorporated area of the county," McClammy said.

The first two years of funding through this program created 406 units with $6 million. This new tranche of funding will take that number to 644 units in three years.