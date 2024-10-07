Helping after Helene: A live event to benefit hurricane recovery efforts

WHQR News Director Ben Schachtman will join a host of other guests alongside WECT anchor Fran Weller for the special, airing Tuesday, October 8 at 5 p.m. You can watch live on WECT and listen live on WHQR 91.3 FM.

Homes have been destroyed, livelihoods disrupted, and countless communities are facing difficult challenges as they pick up the pieces.

Watch or listen to the ‘Helping after Helene’ special on Tuesday evening and click here to join us in supporting the American Red Cross. Together we can show our compassion during this critical time.

Those looking to help can also make a donation through the American Red Cross by calling 855-511-4483. The call center will be open through 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8.