Top staff members resign from New Hanover Community Endowment

Lakesha McDay’s resignation was announced on Monday morning. McDay was one of the Endowment’s first key hires after CEO and President William Buster, and oversaw many of the organization’s day-to-day operations.

During the last two years, McDay's work included helping to staff up the $1.3-billion Endowment, formed from the sale of New Hanover Regional Medical Center to Novant. It also meant developing the Endowment's process for rolling out grants. In 2022, the Endowment put out around $9 million in grants, but it will eventually be required by federal regulations to put 5% of its asset value into the community — currently north of $60 million — every year.

Over the last year, the Endowment has considerably ramped up its grantmaking. Endowment Chair Bill Cameron said McDay gets credit for that.

"Lakesha drove that boat," Cameron said. "I would consider that a great success and it was her leadership that got that done."

After Buster was ousted earlier this year, McDay continued to help lead the Endowment (officials have declined to discuss personnel issues, including whether McDay was considered during the CEO search). When the Endowment board hired Dan Winslow, an attorney and former Republican politician from Massachusetts , McDay’s future appeared uncertain.

While it’s not uncommon for new CEOs to clean house, Winslow himself acknowledged that, since he has no experience running a philanthropic organization, he would lean on staff to get his bearings. Winslow also said he wanted the “least number of staff” needed to run an efficient organization.

On Monday, the Endowment noted McDay would “remain in a consultancy role to ensure a smooth transition” as Winslow takes over as CEO next week, on October 1. In a statement, McDay said she was proud of the work she’d done at the Endowment and that she welcomed the opportunity to consult during Winslow’s onboarding.

"I think we're talking in terms of a few months," Cameron said. "Dan is a quick study, and he will grasp things quickly."

Cameron said he tried to talk McDay into staying, and was "disappointed" that she was leaving, but said he appreciated her dedication to the Endowment's work and her commitment to helping Winslow find his footing.



Other resignations

Kevin Maurer, the Endowment’s communications director, and Alison Cheng, programs and operations coordinator, both resigned on Tuesday.

In a text message, Maurer confirmed “I’ve decided to leave [the Endowment] to pursue other opportunities. I am proud of the work we accomplished and wish NHCE nothing but success in the future.”

[Disclosure notice: Maurer has done freelance reporting and worked on collaborative reporting projects with WHQR in the past.]

Over the last several months, the Endowment has outsourced some of its communications work and public engagement to Eckel & Vaughan, a Raleigh-based PR firm. It’s unclear if the Endowment will hire another full-time communications director.

In an email shared with WHQR, Cheng told the Endowment’s Community Advisory Council (CAC) that she had taken a new job out of state and that her last day would be next Monday, September 30; Cheng did not mention the timing, but that is the day before Winslow officially starts work. Cheng wrote that her work with the CAC “has been a wonderful and deeply influential experience.”

Cameron said he didn't know if more resignations were coming. Asked about staff morale, Cameron acknowledged the leadership change has had an effect.

"I think any person, when there is a change of leadership, is going to have some, let's call it, their antennas might be up, and I think that's normal," Cameron said.

Cameron said he hoped "everyone will give Dan a fair shot, and I think they will find that he will be an incredibly fun person to work with. Dan's style is to empower people, give them their jobs, give them free rein to go do it, help them wherever they can."