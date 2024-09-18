Closures continue in Brunswick County while volunteer organizations step in

It's been two days since Potential Tropical Cyclone #8 (PTC #8) hit southeastern North Carolina, dumping over 12 inches of rain on Southport and 18 inches of rain on Carolina Beach in less than 24 hours. Here's an updated list of closures in the county, as well as resources for those impacted by the storm.

Closures

Brunswick County government services will remain closed all day on Wednesday, Sept. 18 as the county recovers from the storm. All Brunswick County offices, libraries, parks, and other facilities are slated to reopen on their regular schedules Thursday, Sept. 19, unless another schedule change becomes necessary.

Currently, all satellite sites for the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office are closed while the department works on recovery efforts. The main office is also closed. There's no word yet on when the department will reopen. Brunswick County residents in need of emergency assistance should call 9-1-1.

Brunswick County Schools will remain closed to students for the remainder of the week. The district says that "specific instructions and options" for learning have been passed along to staff.

Brunswick County emergency response is still instructing residents to stay off the roads unless travel is absolutely necessary. Many major roads, including US-17 and NC-87/133, are still closed or flooded in some areas. Use caution and never drive past a closure sign.

Resources

Public information officer Meagan Kascsak made an announcement about the Brunswick County Voluntary Organizations Active in Disasters (VOAD) today. These community organizations give resources to those in need following storms and disasters.

Kascsak stated residents and visitors in need of assistance related to PTC 8 should contact Brunswick County Emergency Management to be added to an assessment list for support. You can reach BCEM at 910-253-5383. Those on the list can ask for help with food, clothing, moving furniture, clean-up efforts, and more.

You can also call BCEM if you need to go to a shelter. The American Red Cross North Carolina Region has opened a shelter at the Brunswick Center at Leland, located at 121 Town Hall Drive. The shelter is available free of charge to individuals and families.

Brunswick County cannot accept donations. But the county is asking folks to assist its partner organizations in recovery efforts. You can find a list of those organizations on the Brunswick County VOAD webpage.

You can also find volunteer opportunities at brunswickcountync.gov/volunteer. You can also check local municipal websites for additional opportunities at brunswickcountync.gov/municipalities .

You can sign up for additional updates from the ReadyBrunswick service here.