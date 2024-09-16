NHCS interim superintendent issues apology, explains school closure decisions

As a tropical storm system moved towards the Carolina coast, New Hanover County Schools initially kept a regular class schedule on Monday — but as weather conditions worsened, the district sent students home. Although not a named storm, there was a dangerous amount of heavy rain — especially in Carolina Beach, where the district struggled to get kids home through flooded roads.

Many parents took to social media to criticize the decision, noting that many other surrounding school districts — including Brunswick, Bladen, and Columbus counties — had opted to close or go to remote learning ahead of the storm. The criticism was extremely harsh at times, suggesting that the school district did not care about the safety of children, something Barnes responded to in his public statement.

Barnes’ statement appears in full below (bold in the original).

I want to apologize to New Hanover County Schools students, families, and staff for the decision to keep schools open during the tropical storm that hit our region this morning. I understand the frustration and concern this has caused, and I want to address the situation transparently.

When severe weather is approaching, we consult with county emergency management and the National Weather Service in Wilmington to determine if we should delay or close school.

Our priority is always to make the best decision based on the information available at the time. Unfortunately, the rainfall and conditions far exceeded all forecasts when we made the call last night to keep school open. The severity of today’s storm took our community by surprise.

Nothing is more important to us than the safety and well-being of our students and staff. I am a parent myself, and I know the distress and frustration that a day like today brings to families.

My promise to the NHCS community is that now that staff and students are home safe, we will be reassessing our processes and seeing where we can improve.

We all want what’s best for students and staff. I know that’s something we can agree on. I regret that I fell short of that today and I hope the community can trust that I’m doing everything I can to prioritize their well-being.

The early release time will be excused for all employees, and I have asked the School Board to excuse absences for students whose families didn’t send them to school today. Due to flooding in coastal areas, I am making the decision now to have a remote day on Tuesday to assess our buildings before students return. Staff who can safely come to work may; if not they can work remotely.

Thank you for your understanding and patience as we navigate this challenging situation. I appreciate the hard work and dedication shown by all. Please stay safe.

Dr. Christopher Barnes

Interim Superintendent