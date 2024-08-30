© 2024 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Rising Waters: A series focusing on the changing climate's impact on North Carolina's coast

WHQR | By David Boraks
Published August 30, 2024 at 12:54 PM EDT
Army Corps of Engineers workers in bulldozers push a mix of sand and water around to shape the new beach at Ocean Isle Beach in March 2022.
David Boraks
/
WHQR
Army Corps of Engineers workers in bulldozers push a mix of sand and water around to shape the new beach at Ocean Isle Beach in March 2022.

Featuring reporting from veteran climate and environment reporter David Boraks, "Rising Waters" looks at a range of issues, from coastal properties falling into the ocean, to the rising cost of stabilizing North Carolina beaches, to the increasing frequency of high-tide flooding.

This reporting project was made possible by a grant from the Fourth Estate Fund.

Additional reporting:
Local
David Boraks
David Boraks is an independent reporter and producer who covers climate change, the environment and other issues. He retired in early 2024 as the climate and environment reporter at WFAE in Charlotte.
See stories by David Boraks