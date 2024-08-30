Rising Waters: A series focusing on the changing climate's impact on North Carolina's coast

This reporting project was made possible by a grant from the Fourth Estate Fund .

Rising Waters (Part I): How can communities prevent more houses from falling into the ocean? Over the past couple of decades, many North Carolina beachfront houses have been lost to the Atlantic Ocean. As climate change brings rising sea levels, the search for solutions becomes more pressing.

Rising Waters (Part II): Ocean towns face more frequent and costly beach rebuilding projects Beachgoers along the coast of the Carolinas are enjoying more sand with their surf this summer. Multi-million-dollar rebuilding projects the past couple of winters pumped sand from offshore to restore beaches ravaged by storms, erosion, and higher sea levels. The practice is getting more frequent and expensive, and some experts wonder how long we can sustain it.

Rising Waters (Part III): On the coast of the Carolinas, storms aren't the only flooding risk Flooding during and after big storms is always a problem in North Carolina's coastal areas. But it's also a growing headache on clear days when high tides creep up over waterfronts, flow in through storm drains, and flood streets. Experts say high-tide flooding worsens with climate change and sea-level rise, causing more frequent flooding in coastal communities.

Rising Waters Recap: Journalist David Boraks discusses his reporting for WHQR's series Over the last week, WHQR aired and published our three-part series, Rising Waters — which looked at several different ways climate change is impacting the Carolina Coast and the Cape Fear region. WHQR’s Ben Schachtman spoke with veteran climate reporter David Boraks about his reporting for this series.

