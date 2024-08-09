Former superintendent Dr. Charles Foust and NHCS formally agree to part ways

A month and a week after the school board voted to fire Foust, the financial details of his separation have been finalized. The board is making the payment of over a quarter-million dollars from its fund balance.

Foust was terminated on July 2, shortly after the board released the results from a May district climate survey. While the survey captured significant issues with Foust’s administration, staff ire was also directed at the board’s leadership.

Board chair Pete Wildeboer said that now that both parties had signed the agreement, the matter had been concluded, and the board would not issue any further statements.

Because Foust signed the agreement, he relinquished the ability to further sue the board or the district. He also agreed to a non-disparage agreement, meaning he would not present the board “in a false light before the public,” and the board agreed to do the same.

The board also agreed not to release Foust’s personnel file and that they could not say he was separated for “disciplinary reasons.”

For his paid leave balance, including vacation and sick days, Foust can decide whether to receive a payout of his 240 hours or transfer it to another employer.

The agreement stipulates that both parties are responsible for their attorney’s fees throughout the dispute.

The severance agreement is below:

Below is Wildeboer's full statement:

During its July 2, 2024 meeting, the New Hanover County School Board unanimously voted to terminate Dr. Charles Foust’s employment as Superintendent, pursuant to the terms of his employment contract. Subsequently, at the July 16, 2024 special meeting, the Board voted to release the financial terms of Dr. Foust’s separation payment when the details were finalized. Earlier this month, the Board and Dr. Foust executed an Employment Separation and Release Agreement concluding the matter, a copy of which is attached. Because it is a personnel matter, the Board will not be making any further comments on this topic.