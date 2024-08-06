Tropical Storm Debby: School and government closures, emergency declarations

Brunswick County

Brunswick County Chairman Randy Thompson has declared a state of emergency effective Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. due to potential threats Tropical Storm Debby poses to the county.

The proclamation includes a voluntary evacuation of low-lying and flood-prone areas of the unincorporated area of Brunswick County. It also allows the Sheriff’s Office to control ingress and egress and move people within roadways that may be impeded by flooding or fallen trees.

Those with questions about Southport’s response and preparation for Debby should call the City of Southport Emergency Operations Center (EOC) phone line at (910) 457-7915.

New Hanover County

New Hanover County has been placed under tropical storm, flood, and tornado watches by the National Weather Service in response to Tropical Storm Debby. The weather system is expected to bring heavy rainfall, potential flooding, and a marginal risk of tornadoes to the region through Friday morning.

All New Hanover County offices, attractions, and operations will continue as normal and remain open to the public, with one exception. All outdoor programming overseen by the county has been canceled until conditions allow for activities to safely resume; this includes the Airlie Gardens Concert scheduled on Friday

The New Hanover County Emergency Operations Center (EOC) has been partially activated with Emergency Management staff only, and will operate around the clock through Saturday, continuously monitoring the situation to provide updates to the public as needed.

At this time, shelters are not anticipated to open, however county staff is continuing to communicate with community partners to evaluate any ongoing developments and will share updates if they become necessary.

Residents are encouraged sign up for the New Hanover County Emergency Alert System by texting READYNHC to 24639 for English users, or LISTONHC to 24639 for Spanish users. Additionally, updates will be shared on the New Hanover County social media channels, including Facebook and X (formerly Twitter). More information on how to prepare and stay connected in an emergency situation is available at ReadyNHC.com.

Cape Fear Community College

CFCC has canceled all classes scheduled for Wednesday, August 7, and Thursday, August 8, at all campus facilities. The Bonnie Sanders Burney Child Development Center will also be closed on these dates.

While campus facilities will be closed, CFCC staff will be available by phone and email to assist students.

Please monitor cfcc.edu for updates.

For Wilson Center updates, visit wilsoncentertickets.com.

Pender County Schools

All Pender County Schools will be closed for all students and non-emergency staff on Wednesday, August 7, and Thursday, August 8, 2024. This closure includes all after-school activities and athletic events. Emergency staff will be notified individually if they are needed to report to work on these days.

Penderlea School and Pender Early College will transition to virtual instruction on August 7th and August 8th. Students will be provided with learning materials on Tuesday, August 6th. Students in grades 3-8 at Penderlea will engage in remote learning through Google Classroom, while students in grades 9-13 at Pender Early College will also participate in remote learning through Canvas.

New Hanover County Schools

Due to the potentially severe impacts of Hurricane Debby, including flooding and hazardous road conditions, New Hanover County Schools has decided to cancel school for Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024.

Specialty High Schools (WECHS, SEA-Tech, and Isaac Bear): The start date for specialty high schools will be delayed until school resumes. Families will receive a call from their principal about the new start date.

Remote Learning: Schools that are already in session (Codington, Eaton, Snipes, Freeman and Lake Forest) will shift to remote learning for Wednesday. Teachers will provide instructions and resources so that students can continue their learning from home.

Since this is still a developing situation NHCS will continue to monitor the conditions and update families on Thursday’s school schedule as soon as possible. Flooding and transportation challenges may continue, which could affect the district's ability to resume school as normal.

Brunswick County Schools

Due to the threat of inclement weather associated with Hurricane Debby, Brunswick County Schools will be closed for all student activities on Wednesday, August 7, 2024, and Thursday, August 8, 2024.

Brunswick County Early College High School will operate on a remote learning schedule on Wednesday, August 7, 2024, and Thursday, August 8, 2024. Brunswick County Schools will continue to monitor road and facility conditions over the week. If conditions improve, Brunswick County Early College High School and all district student activities will operate on a normal schedule on Friday, August 9, 2024. This decision will be communicated to all stakeholders no later than 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 8, 2024.

Please stay tuned to the district website and Facebook page for all updates.

Columbus County Schools

Columbus County Schools will be closing Tuesday at 1pm for staff. CCCA will release today at 12PM for students. CCS will be virtual for staff and students on Wednesday, 8/7 and Thursday, 8/8. CCCA will be in remote instruction and staff will telework.

Whiteville City Schools

Whiteville City Schools will close at noon Tuesday and will be closed for the remainder of the week. All sports activities from Tuesday, Aug. 6 to Thursday, Aug. 8 have been canceled. The system has yet to make a decision about sports activities scheduled for Friday, Aug. 9.