NWS: Hurricane Debby poses ‘extreme flooding’ potential for Carolina Coast

Severe flooding risks from “extreme flooding rain” are predicted for Georgetown and Horry counties in South Carolina, and Brunswick, Columbus, and southern New Hanover counties in North Carolina. Major flooding is possible throughout southeastern North Carolina. The threat is expected to increase on Tuesday and last through Thursday or Friday.

Flashing flooding due to sustained, intense rain is likely, according to NWS. Rainfall amounts of 16 to 20 inches are predicted for coastal South Carolina, and between 8 to 16 inches in southeastern NC.

The storm is also expected to cause dangerous marine conditions this week, in addition to the potential for tornadoes throughout the region. Tropical storm level winds are also possible in southeastern NC from Wednesday night into Thursdaym morning.

River flooding is also likely, and NWS recommends people living near rivers and creeks prepare for “moderate to major” flooding later this week. The rivers most at risk are the Lumber, Little Pee Dee, Northeast Cape Fear, and Waccamaw, along with Black Creek.