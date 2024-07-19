District Attorney Ben David says no criminal charges for deputies who fatally shot suspect in June

District Attorney Ben David announced today that no charges will be brought against law enforcement officers involved in a shooting that killed 34-year-old suspect Steven Ryan Todd last month.

David said the use of force was investigated by the State Bureau of Investigation, and that his office reviewed that report in order to determine whether deputies from the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office violated the law.

According to a narrative of events presented by law enforcement, officers from the Wilmington Police Department initially attempted to stop Todd on June 13 while investigating stolen property, including a truck, boat, and two guns.

After a high-speed chase, deputies attempted another stop before Todd crashed his truck into law enforcement vehicles. According to deputies, Todd was told to show his hands but didn’t comply, instead apparently reaching for what was later determined to be a loaded firearm. Deputies fired 51 rounds, striking Todd 28 times.

David said that deputies appropriately felt their lives were in danger and acted lawfully in using lethal force.

Below: Law enforcement narrative of events; DA David's letter concerning the incident