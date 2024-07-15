Special coverage of the Republican National Convention begins tonight
Special live coverage of the Republican National Convention from Milwaukee starts tonight at 9 p.m. EST and runs through Thursday. Hear convention speeches and analysis from NPR on WHQR 91.3 FM and get streaming coverage, with video when available, at WHQR.org.
NPR and WHQR present coverage of the Republican National Convention, live from Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Former President Donald Trump is expected to formally accept the party's nomination and name his running mate.
NPR's political correspondent Susan Davis will host, along with guests:
- Senior Editor and Correspondent Ron Elving, NPR National
- Political Correspondents Mara Liasson and Sarah McCammon
- Senior Editor and Correspondent Domenico Montanaro
- White House Correspondents Tamara Keith and Franco Ordonez
- Political Correspondent Danielle Kurtzleben
- National Desk Senior Producer Liz Baker.