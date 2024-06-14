The Dive: Why a New Hanover County teacher quit the profession

Benjamin Schachtman: All right, Johanna, still. Thanks for being here.

Johanna Still: Thanks for having me.

BS: In this week's dive, we featured something of a letter to the editor from a teacher named Lisa Williams, who wrote about why she is leaving the profession after decades and teaching 1000s of students. First of all, I want to ask, how did this piece come about? Because it's a little different than what people may have seen in The Dive and The Assembly in the past, right?

JS: So Lisa, she left her job with six weeks left to go till the end of the school year, and she went into the private sector. And so she had, I think, been kind of sitting on these experiences, thinking about them. And, you know, I took her photograph for the piece, which she wrote with some editorial assistance and feedback, but you know, mostly it's hers, you know, it's her writing through and through. She felt compelled to share how she's feeling and what she's experiencing, especially now that she's out of the profession. You know, she has no reason to keep quiet anymore. And so she did this exercise, and got a lot off her chest, and it seemed to really resonate with a lot of people, parents, students, former students, other teachers. She kind of sees herself as basically being able to speak on behalf of teachers who are still in the system and experiencing some of the things that she laid out in her letter. And Yet, You're right. We don't typically publish editorial content, you know, first-person opinion-type pieces. However, we found her story to be compelling. We did publish a lengthy statement from the school system responding to her experiences at the bottom of the piece. And we, you know, personally vetted her just to make sure that you know she was who she says she was. And of course, she is. And so her experiences are really kind of symbolic for what's going on in the school system and in school systems across the country. As school boards have become more polarized and as pay has really stagnated, she kind of hits on what's also happening on the inside of the classroom, where teachers are really just feeling tired and exasperated.

BS: Yeah, I thought it was interesting. She covers a lot of issues, and I don't want to try to reproduce her essay here; I hope people will read it. But she she covers everything from sort of sweeping national level issues like school safety, you know, she talks about carrying a bulletproof backpack to work and keeping a can of Wasp spray in her desk. She talks a little bit about some of the culture war stuff, the banning of the book Stamped, that happened last year. But she also talks about some really sort of granular level in-the-classroom stuff, the impact of policies that seem more mundane but have caused some chaos in her life.

JS: One of those policies being to finish grading assignments within a week. And some of the reasons behind why that policy is in place, I mean, you could think of some, you know, positive potential reasons for why it'd be there. Maybe, you know, speakers losing assignments, right? So students feeling like maybe they completed assignment, they didn't get a grade. The issues that could come from that disagreement or discrepancy are solved by having a deadline for grading assignments within a week. However, she also, you know, she brings up how that has created, you know, a big lump of work for teachers, basically. So she's explains how much time she spent outside of her job grading and trying to just keep up with the mountain of assignments that ended up meaning that she was stretched, stretched thin.

BS: Yeah, working late, working on the weekends. She talks about another policy that prevented students from going to the restroom at the end of a classroom period, and that that set off sort of a long running email conflict with a parent, and just a lot of, again, a lot of the small scale results of policies that we haven't covered as much because they're not as flashy as things like the transgender athlete policy or the recent policy banning displays and images in classrooms. So it's a really in depth look at what's actually going on in the classroom. And Johanna, to your point, she is now free to say these things, she's moved on to the private sector, and teachers who have talked to us in the past have always just been willing to share their stories, but only privately, because they were so concerned about retaliation.

JS: And we've heard from people who have read the piece who really resonated with it. We've heard from people who say that, you know, she's a legend, that she was an amazing teacher. Already, we've gotten that feedback, and I hope she won't mind me saying this, but I spoke with her husband when we when I took her photo, and he said that she is noticeably happier. She just seems like a weight has been lifted off of her chest, and that she's just a happier person, which I thought was really compelling.

BS: Yeah, so I hope people read it. They may not agree with everything she has to say, but it is probably the most direct picture we've heard from the classroom in recent history. So I'm glad that we were able to put it out and for now. Johanna, thanks for being here.

JS: Thank you, Ben.

