Crisis intervention funds raised with rubber duck race

Before the race starts, the total number of ducks adopted is announced. With just a few minutes left, the goal of 20,000 ducks was met.

WHQR reporter Camille Mojica was at the 9th annual Duck Derby at Jungle Rapids put on by Coastal Horizons. Participants can adopt a little rubber duck for five dollars and have them race down the lazy river for a grand prize.

The ducks are piled up, waiting for the water to start down the slide to get them on their way. Volunteers make sure every duck gets in the water and makes its way around the course.

The race takes about five suspenseful minutes.

Camille Mojica / WHQR Volunteers help move ducks along the course.

The community event raises money to support Coastal Horizons’ crisis intervention services, for homeless youth, rape survivors, and pregnant women.

The Open House Youth Shelter is a 24-hour, 9-bed facility that gives at-risk youth ages 6 through 18 a safe place to stay. While meeting the basic needs for food, clothing, and shelter, Open House encourages youths’ personal growth through counseling services, vocational/educational and life skill building activities, and recreational activities.

The Open House Transitional Living Program (TLP) is a Family and Youth Services Bureau funded program. The TLP is a safe, stable housing program that provides supportive services to help young people, ages 16-21, work toward self-sufficient, independent living.

The Open House Maternity Housing Program is a voluntary program that supports homeless pregnant and/or parenting young people who are between the ages of 16-21 years old, as well as their dependent children.

The Rape Crisis Center (RCC) is the only stand-alone rape crisis center in SE North Carolina, serving New Hanover, Brunswick, Duplin and Pender Counties.

The annual event drew nearly 200 people to watch the enthralling race, rooting for their designated rubber duckies, and raised over $100,000 dollars.

Elizabeth Redenbaugh is the Vice President of Development and External Affairs with Coastal Horizons. She says events like this that involve the community are a joy.

“I mean, as you can imagine, being in crisis intervention services, that's a hard job. And in having just the support of the community behind us, it just means everything to everyone on staff,” she says.

Then, one lucky duck with a pink beak crosses the finish line — the unique code on the bottom shows it belongs to William Piner, the race's lucky winner.

Redenbaugh calls him to say he can choose one of three prizes: a trip for two to Europe, Hawaii, or Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour.

“And he said he was going to choose whatever his wife told him to do,” she says.

