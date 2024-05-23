© 2024 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Singer Chris Nash talks, and plays, some musical influences

WHQR | By Demia Avery
Published May 23, 2024 at 5:57 PM EDT
Chris Nash is a Wilmington-based musician and singer.
This week, WHQR arts reporter Demia Avery interviewed Chris Nash — a Wilmington-based musician and singer. Nash spoke about his hardscrabble upbringing and how Motown classics underscore his take on country music. He also played excerpts from a few songs that have been meaningful to him.

*This project was supported by the North Carolina Arts Council, a Division for the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources

Listen to Demia Avery's full interview with Chris Nash

Bio for Chris Nash, from his website:

Chris Nash is a storyteller, pure and simple. Born in the Motor City, but raised in Tobacco Country, music was a necessary part of his childhood. Playing in several bands all throughout high school and well into college, his experiences spanned the entire spectrum of American popular music, yet his heart stayed true to the Country sounds of his youth. Just as America is the great melting pot, so is the music of Chris Nash. It is classic twang and a familiar chord, played and sung with a uniquely determined and confident voice. His songwriting is seasoned with vintage pop sensibilities, and reveals a surprising level of wisdom, gained by a hard-fought life. His authoritative stage presence is energetic and compelling. A born entertainer and showman, Chris also has a down-to-earth relatability and genuineness which wins him new fans at every show.

You can find links to listen to his new six-song EP, Chris Nash Goes Fast, here.
