Singer Chris Nash talks, and plays, some musical influences

*This project was supported by the North Carolina Arts Council, a Division for the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources

Bio for Chris Nash, from his website:

Chris Nash is a storyteller, pure and simple. Born in the Motor City, but raised in Tobacco Country, music was a necessary part of his childhood. Playing in several bands all throughout high school and well into college, his experiences spanned the entire spectrum of American popular music, yet his heart stayed true to the Country sounds of his youth. Just as America is the great melting pot, so is the music of Chris Nash. It is classic twang and a familiar chord, played and sung with a uniquely determined and confident voice. His songwriting is seasoned with vintage pop sensibilities, and reveals a surprising level of wisdom, gained by a hard-fought life. His authoritative stage presence is energetic and compelling. A born entertainer and showman, Chris also has a down-to-earth relatability and genuineness which wins him new fans at every show.

You can find links to listen to his new six-song EP, Chris Nash Goes Fast, here.