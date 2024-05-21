Wilmington Councilman Kevin Spears held in contempt, detained overnight at Columbus County jail

According to Columbus County court officials, Wilmington City Council member Kevin Spears appeared in Columbus County for a child support hearing.

During the hearing, Spears was allegedly disruptive and uncooperative, as first reported this morning by WECT.

According to court officials, Spears refused to answer questions and engaged in unproductive crosstalk with the opposing counsel, despite a being told to stop by Judge Heath Nance, who eventually held Spears in contempt and ordered him to serve 24 hours in the county detention center.

Nance is a former assistant district attorney who was appointed to the district court bench in 2023 by Governor Roy Cooper.

Spears, who has since been released, declined to comment.