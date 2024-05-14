New Hanover County needs more foster families

New Hanover County has just under 70 foster care families licensed through the county’s department of social services. While staff are thankful for those families, there is still a great need.

When children are taken into the care of DSS, a placement needs to be found for them. DSS will look for willing family members or close loved ones for placement, also known as kinship placement, first, and if none can be found, children are then placed into foster care. There are currently around 250 youth under the care of the county.

Danielle Houle is a foster parent in New Hanover county and says there is nothing more rewarding than seeing children come into her home and begin forming connections.

“Seeing them come in, and slowly start to realize that they're in a safe space, and showing them, you know, some of them may have had a hard life and showing them that it's not always going to be like that. And that there are people who care about them,” she said.

Houle has had children of all ages come through her door, and has provided emergency, respite, and long-term care. Her first foster child is now her adopted son.

Foster homes are important for the development and mental well-being of children under the care of DSS, but Houle notes that it isn’t just a one-way street.

“You know, people always tell me, you're giving these kids the best life, you're doing this great thing, they give it right back. Like my life would not be the same if I didn't have my son now, or any of the other kids that have come into my home,” she said.

If people have the space, time and love to give, Houle said, they should take the leap of faith and become foster parents. The difference they can make is immeasurable.

The scope of the foster care shortage is statewide, DSS staff note, but it makes finding placement in the county that much harder. Worst case scenario, which staff say they always try to avoid, a child is sent to another county for placement.

While the lack of foster parents for all ages exists, placements for teenagers in particular can be difficult to find. Often, they need more therapeutic environments due to mental health issues.

Houle notes that New Hanover County has a strong support system for foster families, between support groups and other volunteer organizations such as the Guardian ad Litem program and Foster Pantry. Foster parents are not in it alone, she said.

The process to become a foster parent is rigorous, but less time-consuming than many think, Houle said. A social worker working with foster families will visit prospective families’ homes and walk them through the next steps.

There are classes twice a week virtually for five weeks, home and health inspections, and background check and fingerprint verification.

New Hanover County residents who are interested in learning more about becoming a foster or adoptive family should contact the foster home licensing unit of New Hanover County Department of Social Services at 910-798-3566.

Social Services has three outreach events scheduled later this month to help potential foster care providers connect with staff to learn more about beginning the process of getting certified.

These events are: