For a second year, WFD says mental health support is its top priority 

In this year’s budget request, the Wilmington Fire Department is asking for roughly $94,000 to contract mental health services for the city’s firefighters — identified as its number one priority for enhancements to the department. It’s very similar, but slightly less expensive, than a $112,500 request that the department made, but did not receive, during last year’s fiscal year.

WFD’s request from Fire Chief Steve Mason notes that more firefighters die by suicide than in the line of duty, more than from any cause except cancer, according to one study. The stresses of the job extend far beyond just the dangers of battling fires. For example, firefighters are often the first to respond to scenes of serious injuries, including to young children, which can be extremely traumatic. Another stressor is long shifts, which can make work-life balance difficult.

The budget request notes that while the city’s assistance program is helpful, it has notable limitations.

“Although the employee assistance program (EAP) is available, many members are still using local services, and others may be hindered by affordability due to paying out of pocket for these services until reaching their deductible,” the budget request notes.

WFD also hopes to provide care that can provide more consistent care for firefighters.

“EAP does not provide continuity of care, just triage and referral. Like seeking care at a primary care physician who knows your medical history, our first responders want consistency in their care with a provider they can develop a relationship with. This consistency helps improve the efficacy of mental health treatment, whereas EAP cannot and does not fulfill that need,” the request notes.

It’s probably not surprising, then, that the department’s own internal survey found that mental health concerns were the “number one issue.” Mental health has also been frequently cited as a reason for voluntary turnover or early retirement in the last two years, according to the department.

WFD’s budget request notes that the mental health contract would provide a pool of 660 visits to a mental health professional — on average, roughly three per year per WFD employee. The services would be “tailored to address the unique challenges faced by first responders.”

The city’s response

In response to questions about why WFD’s request was rejected in the 2023-2024 fiscal year and if it was being considered for the upcoming 2024-2025 fiscal, the city said that it had to consider other departments but noted that it was working on the issue.

“The concern for mental health support brought forward by WFD is applicable beyond just the fire department. A working group of police, fire, Human Resources, and the manager's office is actively exploring options to enhance the city’s mental health coverage to both satisfy WFD’s concerns and support needs across the broader workforce,” according to a city spokesperson.

The city noted that it is continuing to evaluate existing resources that are tailored for first responders.

“Most recently, the organization has partnered with the Department of Public Safety on the state-funded Responder Assistance Initiative to promote unlimited access to counseling and wellness services for WFD and WPD,” the city added, referring to a statewide initiative created in 2019 that focuses on resources for first responders.

Chief Mason told WHQR the department was optimistic about the initiative, but felt there was more work to do.

“The Department of Public Safety program looks really positive for our first responders. We’re hopeful it will help meet the needs of our members regarding mental health. That being said, we’re not done pushing for better access and affordability to mental health assistance for our firefighters and we will continue to look for ways to help further that cause,” he said.

Below: Budget request 'transmittals' for FY2023-2024 (last year's request) and FY2024-2025 (request for the upcoming year).