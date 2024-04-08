Westbound closures on the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge on Monday night

Westbound lanes on Cape Fear Memorial Bridge are scheduled to close this evening at 7 p.m., weather permitting.

Both lanes headed from Wilmington towards Leland and Brunswick County will remain closed until Memorial Day. This is part of the ongoing preservation work on the bridge.

NCDOT encourages drivers to utilize the Isabel Holmes Bridge on the northside of Wilmington or Interstate 140 in northern New Hanover County to travel west.

Several traffic measures have been taken to accommodate the closures:

There are triple left turn lanes at U.S. 117 (North College Road) North onto Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway.

Traffic heading south on US 421 won’t be able to use the Isabel Holmes Bridge and will instead be routed to the Cape Fear Bridge headed into Wilmington

NCDOT and the city of Wilmington are reviewing signal timing at several intersections, including 3rd Street and U.S. 74 (Isabel Holmes Bridge).

NCDOT will place barricades on 3rd Street median crossovers at the intersections with Queen, Church, Nun and Orange streets.

Find more information from NCDOT here.

NCDOT traffic maps and upates can be found here.

