© 2024 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
CAPE FEAR MEMORIAL BRIDGE CLOSURE: UPDATES, RESOURCES, AND CONTEXT

Firearm confiscated from Laney student, New Hanover County Sheriff's Office investigating incident

WHQR | By Benjamin Schachtman
Published March 23, 2024 at 11:49 AM EDT
Benjamin Schachtman
/
WHQR
The E.A. Laney High School in northern New Hanover County.

Officials confirmed that on Thursday a student was found with a weapon on the campus of the E.A. Laney High School in the Murrayville area of northern New Hanover County. Law enforcement is now investigating.

On Thursday evening, Laney High School Principal Danny Little emailed parents to notify about a "serious incident."

"Our school resource officer immediately secured the weapon and ensured that students and staff were safe, and we notified law enforcement," Little wrote.

Little added the school was "taking all necessary steps to help law enforcement investigate this incident and make sure it can’t happen again," and asked parents to "talk with your students about sharing their safety concerns with adults at school."

Salvatore Cardella, chief communication officer for New Hanover County Schools, confirmed the incident on Friday afternoon.

"The Sheriff’s Office is investigating this incident, but we can share that a student was found in possession of a weapon at Laney High School yesterday. The school resource officer immediately secured the weapon, ensured students and staff were safe, and law enforcement was notified."

Cardella didn't comment on reports made by several parents to WHQR that staff located an abandoned backpack containing ammunition during a "tardy sweep."
Tags
Local Latest news
Benjamin Schachtman
Ben Schachtman is a journalist and editor with a focus on local government accountability. He began reporting for Port City Daily in the Wilmington area in 2016 and took over as managing editor there in 2018. He’s a graduate of Rutgers College and later received his MA from NYU and his PhD from SUNY-Stony Brook, both in English Literature. He loves spending time with his wife and playing rock'n'roll very loudly. You can reach him at BSchachtman@whqr.org and find him on Twitter @Ben_Schachtman.
See stories by Benjamin Schachtman