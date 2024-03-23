Firearm confiscated from Laney student, New Hanover County Sheriff's Office investigating incident

On Thursday evening, Laney High School Principal Danny Little emailed parents to notify about a "serious incident."

"Our school resource officer immediately secured the weapon and ensured that students and staff were safe, and we notified law enforcement," Little wrote.

Little added the school was "taking all necessary steps to help law enforcement investigate this incident and make sure it can’t happen again," and asked parents to "talk with your students about sharing their safety concerns with adults at school."

Salvatore Cardella, chief communication officer for New Hanover County Schools, confirmed the incident on Friday afternoon.

"The Sheriff’s Office is investigating this incident, but we can share that a student was found in possession of a weapon at Laney High School yesterday. The school resource officer immediately secured the weapon, ensured students and staff were safe, and law enforcement was notified."

Cardella didn't comment on reports made by several parents to WHQR that staff located an abandoned backpack containing ammunition during a "tardy sweep."